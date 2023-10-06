Netflix broke all viewership records when it debuted the Korean drama Squid Game. Following the unprecedented success of the survival thriller, the streaming giant rolled out a list announcing its new slate of exclusive K-dramas. If we look at the current statistics, Netflix, during its Tudum fest, announced 34 new Korean titles, including dramas and movies, and has so far dropped approximately 65-70 percent of this year’s K-content. Some of these titles, including The Glory Part 2, Kil Bokson, See You in My 19th Life, King The Land, and A Time Called You among others have topped the trending list, emerging in the Top 10 during their run on the streaming giant.

While we cannot deny that K-content on Netflix is flourishing like never before, some Korean fanatics have expressed how the streaming giant has ruined K-dramas for them. As per reports, veteran viewers, who began their K-drama journeys outside of Netflix, have highlighted a few factors attributed to K-culture that the streaming giant has not been able to crack. Some fans, meanwhile, also pointed out how Netflix never gets subtitles right – one show that was particularly criticized for wrong subtitles was Love To Hate You.

According to Koreaboo, some users also feel that Netflix is overdoing it with Korean dramas, dropping new shows and movies every now and then, and at one point, it’s everything Korean that you can see on the streaming giant. Echoing similar sentiments, Taiwan’s top star Jay Chou drew once drew attention after his “Netflix favors Korea only” remarks went viral. Recently, he again took to social media and shared a post with Squid Game Twist but deleted it shortly, citing it doesn’t align with his SNS aesthetics. However, netizens are not convinced by his explanation, though he claims the current activity has nothing to do with the past remarks.

Coming back to Netflix’s K-Slate, currently, the ongoing drama Destined With You, starring Rowoon in the leading role, has been garnering all the buzz. Up next, the streaming giant has promising dramas Doona headlined by Bae Suzy, and Daily Dose of Sunshine, featuring Park Bo Young, in the pipeline.

What are your thoughts on Netflix’s K-content? Do you also think the streaming giant is favoring Korea? Let us know.

