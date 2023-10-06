The streaming world has, at this point, taken center stage across the globe, and every possible giant star is ready to try their luck at a long-format project. But before all of the madness Netflix, Amazon, and the rest of the platforms of the world fueled into, there was Television and shows that were supremely successful without fortunes being spent on marketing them across the globe. Suits, the law drama that has fans enacting characters from it in their real lives all the time, was definitely one of them. Turns out it is still managing to break records even four years after the end.

For the unversed, Suits has managed to make a space in the public conscious so successfully that it finds itself mentioned in the very first breath when anybody mentions Law dramas. First aired in June 2012, the show ran for nine seasons with 134 episodes in the kitty before ending its run in January 2019.

But most recently, Suits, after owning the Television and also facing some dip in viewership because of the change in cast and many other things, found a completely new life as it dropped on streaming. Netflix gave the show a home, and it turns out the show decided to own it very much like its run on TV. It looks like Wednesday and Ozark have already been beaten.

As per a new Screenrant report, Suits has overtaken Ozark and pushed it down to spot two by being at the top of Nielsen’s Top 10 Overall Charts for 12 weeks continuously. Ozark held a record of 11, and that too with different seasons. However, Suits has managed to do it in a row. The show has also left Wednesday behind in the viewing minutes race.

Starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, and others, Suits has a dedicated fanbase that worships the show. With its recent victory on Netflix, even with a rerun, it is now clear that the show certainly is a winner.

