Meghan Markle was one of the leading actresses in Hollywood. She is well known for playing the role of Rachel Zane in Suits. However, she retired from acting after marrying Prince Harry in 2018 and became known as the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Prince Harry stepped down as working royals and later settled in California. They even filmed a highly publicized interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 and a Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, released in December 2022.

Meghan has returned to the spotlight thanks to her most recent professional move. The former Suits actress has signed a contract with the entertainment agency WME, which was announced via its Twitter account. Apparently, Meghan’s WME team will also represent Archewell Productions, the joint company between her and Prince Harry.

Even though Meghan’s partnership with WME will extend to film and television production, fans shouldn’t hold out hope that she will soon start acting again. Variety reports that the arrangement won’t be primarily focused on acting. Meghan hinted that she was “done” acting for the time being in an October 2022 Variety cover story, though she didn’t completely rule it out.

On the other hand, Prince Harry has also been pursuing his own artistic ambitions, focusing on creating documentaries that promote noble causes. He has expressed a desire to be successful in Hollywood, but he reportedly wants to do so independently, independent of royalties.

Thanks to Meghan’s new contract with WME, the Sussexes are continuing to make their mark in the entertainment industry, albeit perhaps in ways they hadn’t initially anticipated. Only time will tell what projects they have planned for the future.

As Prince Harry is due to attend King Charles III’s Coronation on May 6, while Meghan Markle is staying put in the US with her children.

