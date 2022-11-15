According to ‘The Crown’ consultant Andrew Morton, the 74-year-old monarch once breakdanced in Brazil with topless women.

King Charles III, who was known as Prince Charles before he acceded to the throne upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, is played by Dominic West in Netflix hit ‘The Crown’ where he was depicted carrying out the street dance at a charity event in a new episode and Andrew has claimed he once took his talent abroad, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “I found it fascinating. They asked me the most specific questions – like the colour of the wallpaper. What I learned is they do take liberties, but a lot of truth. Yes, (he can break dance)! He breakdanced in Brazil with topless ladies!”

In the new fifth season episode of ‘The Crown’, King Charles III is seen ‘breakdancing to 1992 hip hop track ‘Don’t Sweat the Technique’ but the scene is in fact based on a real-life event from March 1985, which saw the now-King taking part in a workshop for his Prince’s Trust charity in West Sussex.

At the time, a report read: “Throwing royal decorum aside, Prince Charles got down on his knees with a group of youngsters at a workshop for the unemployed and joined them in break-dancing.”

“‘He’s very good, he got his foot movements right,’ said Dwayne Smith, who enticed the prince into joining him and two other youngsters. ‘He said no, he couldn’t do it, but I said come on. He asked me to give him some dancing lessons.'”

The noted cast of the series includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker-Bowles, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, James Murray as Prince Andrew, Timothy Dalton as Captain Peter Townsend, etc.

