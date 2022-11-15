Black Panther: Wakanda Forever turned out to be a huge hit at the box office and in no time, garnered appreciation from the audience and critics. As the movie introduced Ironheart’s Riri Williams into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an MIT student, actor Dominique Thorne recently explained how her character was affected by Black Panther 2.

Ironheart is the upcoming American television series based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Created by Chinaka Hodge, the series is slated to be the 11th tv series in the MCU. The six-episode series is expected to premiere on Disney+ next year.

Meanwhile, Ironheart actor Dominique Thorne interacted with Screenrant and reflected on how the events of Black Panther 2 affected her character Riri Williams in the series. She went on to explain how Black Panther 2 depicted Riri learning about the larger worlds after she returned to MIT and added how it was the beginning of her having to reckon with her ambition and learn what it meant.

“It’s definitely a question that’s best answered by coming over to the series next year, but I definitely think that a lot of what we see with Riri in particular, in Wakanda Forever, is the beginning of her having to reckon with this ambition of hers and really start to understand what it might mean,” she told the publication.

Dominique Thorne further shed light on her character from the series explaining that she had her own little side business going until she sees the larger worlds and has no other choice but to face them. While signing off, Thorne mentioned that if people were intrigued by her character then they would be satisfied with the series releasing next year.

She added, “I think that up until that point, and as it’s hinted in the show, she’s moving through MIT. She’s got her own little side business going, making a deal over there until she has a reason to look up quite literally and see these larger worlds that are in front of her that she now has no choice but to face. I think that sort of confrontation of nothing but her own brilliance and her own genius is a very exciting thing in itself. I think that, if folks were intrigued enough by that, they might find satisfaction over at the series next year too.”

