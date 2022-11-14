It has been just three days since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released, and Oscar buzz around the movie has already started. The Ryan Coogler directorial opened to a marvelous start over its first weekend. Currently, it has made $330 million at the global box office. An amazing start for an amazing movie.

Fans and critics alike have found the latest MCU entry to be a spectacle to behold. Moreover, Wakanda Forever is also a tribute to the late actor, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020 after battling cancer. The actor played the role of King T’Challa in the first part.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is creating a lot of noise, and now, fans who have watched it, are talking about its Oscars chances. Taking to Twitter, moviegoers are lobbying for an Academy Award nomination for Angela Bassett. The actress plays the role of Queen Ramonda in Wakanda Forever.

Her performance has been praised by many, and more even think that it is Oscar-worthy. “Angela Bassett should win an Oscar for her performance in #WakandaForever For me she is the show stealer of the film The scene where she confronts Okoye is brilliant acting,” YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani said.

“If the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is truly in the business of honoring the “Best Of” in film, then Angela Bassett will easily get her a second Oscar nomination, this time for Supporting Actress for Black Panther 2,” one fan wrote. Another Black Panther: Wakanda Forever fan said, “Give Angela Bassett an Oscar nom for her strong as f*ck performance.”

Check out more reactions here:

angela bassett deserves to be the first actor nominated for an oscar for a marvel movie for her work in black panther wakanda forever, my god — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 12, 2022

After watching Black Panther: Wakanda Forever I hope Angela Bassett gets an Oscar. I thought the UN scene did it, but the throne room dialogue scene did it for me. She deserves an Oscar for that speech she gave to ______. Best movie of phase 4 and definitely top 5 MCU overall. pic.twitter.com/FZV2lp8aa6 — doja moo (@imacowigomoo) November 11, 2022

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever is a treasure. The story was perfect, the acting was incredible. Give Angela Bassett an Oscar. Letitia Wright was so convincing that when she cried, I cried. #blackpanther #wakanda #angelabassett #lupita #chadwickboseman #winstonduke #marvel pic.twitter.com/ta0W7tfWuN — Janet Autherine (@Autherine) November 13, 2022

Black Panther was a 10/10! Give Angela Bassett her Oscar! #WakandaForever — Jeff ᱬ (@jeffsmaximoff) November 13, 2022

If you have watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, do you agree with those saying Angela Bassett deserves an Oscar? Besides her, the MCU flick stars Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne, Daniel Kaluuya, and more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Hugh Jackman’s Son Is Done With Wolverine Questions By Friends: “Dad Is Nothing Like Wolverine, He Is Not Tough, He Is Not Cool”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram