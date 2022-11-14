Jennifer Aniston recently got candid about her journey to get pregnant, and now it is said that she is at peace after opening up about it. The Friends alum is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. She has fans from across the world and has been under the spotlight every other day.

But sometimes, even that kind of fandom can get negative. Aniston faced that firsthand after her divorce from Brad Pitt. The Murder Mystery actress recently gave an explosive interview where she talked about how a narrative was built that Pitt left her because Jen wouldn’t give him kids.

Jennifer Aniston also admitted that she secretly underwent different treatments to get pregnant, but nothing worked. The Morning Show star revealed going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, and more during her interview. This was the first time that Aniston opened up about her journey to get pregnant after years of speculations came over the same.

Now, as per People, a source close to Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she is at peace after opening up about her unsuccessful IVF journey. “She’s always been happy, though,” the source said. “Her dogs are her kids to her and why she’s always had them,” they added and said, “Her IVF journey was private and hers and those close to her knew but never asked.”

“But she’s at peace and is very happy in her life. She’s in a great place, and she knows that,” the insider continued, and added, “Kids or no kids, it didn’t change her.” The insider also revealed why Jennifer decided to speak up about it now.

“She’s 53 now and knows the [children] ship has sailed, so why not?” they said. After Jennifer Aniston’s interview, which went viral, her ex Justin Theroux left a supportive comment under one of her Instagram posts featuring photos that accompanied her interview.

