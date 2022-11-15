Who doesn’t want to know details about a celebrity’s love life? We all do. And when it’s ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans, his millions of fans across the globe are more than eager for any news. While Chris recently revealed he has been dating 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista for at least a year and “it’s serious,” one of his exes, Jana Kramer, has opened up about their time together.

The singer-actress in a recent chat revealed that she and Chris dated briefly before he stepped into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on to know about their short romance and why the actor ghosted her in the end. Warning: TMI below!

Advertisement

Advertisement

While speaking on the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast, Jana Kramer opened up about her brief relationship with Chris Evans. Revealing that she and the Marvel star “went on a few dates” over a decade ago, the One Tree Hill actress – as reported by PageSix, said, “He wasn’t Captain America yet, but he was a heartthrob cutie.”

Recalling her dates with Chris Evans – especially the last one, Jana Kramer said, “I can’t remember how many dates it was, I just remember the last date. To this day I’m actually sort of mortified… This is so embarrassing.” The 38-year-old country singer then revealed what happened and it has to do with her hanging with Chris and his friends at his Studio City home in Los Angeles.

Narrating the incident, Jana said, “It was a fun time… but I was getting a little sleepy. And so I was like, ‘Hey I’m gonna go to bed’ or whatever. And so I had asparagus for dinner that night so I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me.” She continued, “And so that’s the last interaction that I remember is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee and never hearing from him again.”

Jana Kramer in the same conversation added that she “didn’t hook up that night” with Chris Evans and has never heard from him since then. While adding that he is a “great” kisser, Jana revealed that she slid into his DMs about a year ago, but he has a new girlfriend now!

Talking about Chris’ new (over a year old) lady, 25-year-old actress Alba Baptista is from Portugal. She is currently seen playing Ava Silva in Netflix’s Warrior Nun.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Regina Hall Takes A Dig At Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscar Controversy As She Tells 2023 Host Jimmy Kimmel, “Make Sure Nobody Comes Up Out The Audience”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram