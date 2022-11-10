Every Avenger fan gets divided between Captain America and Iron Man. But when it comes to fight against the evil, we would want both of them side by side. However, it was Hollywood actor Chris Evans who made Captain America’s character so iconic. But in Avengers: Endgame, we saw the end of an era as Captain America and Iron Man both passed away. But we do miss Captain America alot, and now Chris Evans also admitted it. Scroll below to know what he said.

For the unversed, recently Chris has been crowned as the Sexiest Man Alive in 2022. Post ending his superstardom with Captain America, the actor has featured in a few films, including The Gray Man, Knives Out, Lightyear and others. But he still couldn’t fill up Captain America’s void.

Well, even though Chris Evans has announced that he won’t be returing to MCU as Captain America and it’s Sam Wilson who will keep the legacy on, in a recent interview with People Magazine, he finally admitted that he misses being Captain America. He said, “Oh my God, you’d be a real jerk to not enjoy it. You get paid to take care of yourself and be a superhero. This is like what you [dream of doing] as a kid. You run around your backyard and pretend to be a comic book character. It’s been one of the greatest joys of my life to kind of dive in and prepare for these movies. They’re challenging but the beauty is the movies are great and you get out what you put in. It’s been a wonderful very symbiotic relationship so I’ve been thrilled to do it. When the movies end, you’re very happy to have a break but very quickly you miss it. I miss it now. But I’m very grateful, very happy to have been a part of them.”

Chris Evans even claimed that saying yes to being Captain America has been the ‘best decision’ of his life. He shared, “I can’t imagine what my life would’ve been without it. But if you get lost in the sliding doors of it you can miss what’s happening. The real goal in life, it’s a bit of a platitude, but it is to stay present and I think the analysis of the past or the worry about the future is just taking you out of right now and it’s probably not the healthiest choice.”

Well to all the Captain America fans, no Chris Evans is not returning but Sam will come with the vibranium shield in Captain America: New World Order. What are your thoughts? Let us know!

