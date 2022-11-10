Johnny Depp had achieved support from masses when he was accused of domestic violence. Fans stood outside court and celebrities including his ex girlfriends Kate Moss, Winona Ryder and others actively backed him. While only rare public figures spoke up for Amber Heard, joining the list is Julia Fox. Scroll below for all the details.

Italian-American actress Julia has been a lot in the news lately over her relationship with Kanye West. She confirmed her relationship with the rapper in January 2022 but the couple called it quits within span of a month. She has lately also opened up about how dating Ye affected her acting career and it “wasn’t for good.”

Amidst it all, Julia Fox has declared “none of us are safe” as she supports Amber Heard in her battle against Johnny Depp. The actress spoke up during her appearance at Emily Ratajkwoski’s High Low with EmRata podcast and said, “I did have to say something because if it could happen to Amber Heard, who is a white, blonde, beautiful, successful actress, because people that say she had no career before [Depp] but she did, over 10 movies I think, so it can really happen to — none of us are safe.”

Julia Fox continued, “For me, I always just see things like bigger picture. I never really harp on small details, I look at like what does this mean for the collective. With that, and Roe v. Wade being overturned, and then what was happening over in Afghanistan, I just felt like compelled to say something.”

Just not that, Julia Fox added that whatever happened with Amber Heard will affect women across the world and they’re going to suffer in the future.

