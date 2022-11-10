American rapper, Curtis James Jackson III, professionally known as 50 Cent is also a popular actor who has been a part of a variety of movies and tv shows. The artist recently took a jibe at Madonna by mocking her latest TikTok video by calling it “pathetic” and “disturbing.”

Madonna, on the other hand, is among the iconic American singers and songwriters who is a recipients of numerous prestigious awards and accolades. She also featured in many movies including Desperately Seeking Susan, Madonna: Truth or Dare, I’m Going to Tell You a Secret, A League of Their Own, Bloodhounds of Broadway, Four Rooms, etc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, according to a report by Page Six, rapper 50 Cent went online and took a dig at Madonna by sharing a screenshot from one of her controversial TikTok videos. In the video, she was seen singing the lyrics to Keem’s song Vent. as 50 Cent shared the same online, he penned a note stating that Madonna was using rap music for clout while referring to it as pathetic and disturbing.

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent went after Madonna as the rapper previously took a dig at her by criticising her risque pictures in one of her social media posts. He stated “I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.”

Earlier, Madonna took

the internet by storm as she hinted at being gay after she dropped a video of herself titled If I Miss I’m Gay.

On the work front, Madonna recently appeared in the documentary concert film titled Madame X, featuring her in the lead. She is now gearing up for the release of her biopic titled Little Sparrow which will be co-directed by the singer herself along with Erin Cressida Wilson.

Must Read: Madonna Bares It All As She Goes Topless In Photos Hiding Her N*pples With Candy & Money Emojis & Take A Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram