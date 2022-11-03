Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday celebration brought much joy to all his fans throughout the world. Now his fans are eagerly waiting for his film Pathaan to release in theatres and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film.

As the promotional activity is yet to kick start, the latest report reveals that the marketing campaigns will be driven completely by the fans, instead of conventional media-led conversations. The film also marks the superstar’s comeback after 5 years of sabbatical.

According to the Pinkvilla report, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is documenting the journey of his fans. There were several cameras installed across Mannat and the fan event. The report quoted a source as saying, “Khan and his team are making a documentary on the massive fan following that he has earned over his 30-year journey in the industry. The idea is to encapsulate the thoughts of fans, and what makes them travel to Mannat every year on SRK’s birthday. It will also feature some of the fans who traveled from outside India to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan.”

The documentary will feature some of the fan interactions of SRK on birthday eve and it will be an ode from King Khan to his fans. However, it is still unclear whether the documentary will be shared or if is it just a feature for future generations to know what stardom actually means.

The report further quoted a source as saying, “It’s going to a fan-led campaign, with minimal or even no interaction with the media. Shah Rukh feels, he owes it to the fans, who have stood by him through thick and thin. The same prototype will be followed for Jawaan and Dunki too. He wants to give it back to the fans for their unconditional support, and will be driving the marketing campaign of Pathaan completely with his fans.”

Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan is set to hit the big screen on January 25, 2023. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Superstar Salman Khan also reportedly has a cameo appearence in the film.

