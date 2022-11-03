Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is back at making headlines for no reason. Yesterday, the self-proclaimed critic didn’t wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Pointing out the same, netizens were forcing him to make a birthday wish for SRK. Now, Kamaal has reacted to the same and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Kamaal has been taking digs at Shah Rukh‘s Pathaan and calling it a box office disaster even before its release in theatres. However, a few days back, Kamaal left everyone surprised when he said that he’ll be supporting Pathaan and apologized to SRK. Now, he’s back at creating drama with his new tweet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few days back, KRK had said, “मशहूर कहावत है कि अपना मारेगा तो छाँव में डालेगा और ग़ैर मारेगा तो धूप में डालेगा! अब समझ आई! (Mashhoor kahawat hai ki apna maarega toh chaav mein daalega, aur gair maarega toh dhoop mein daalega. Ab aayi samajh) Bhai Jaan @iamsrk. I am really sorry if I hurt you in any way. Now My full support for #Pathaan! All the best.” Considering the same, netizens thought that Kamaal would be among the first ones to wish Shah Rukh Khan and show support for the Pathaan teaser, but it didn’t happen.

Reacting to netizens who asked him to wish Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday, KRK said, “If I have said sorry to @iamsrk and @BeingSalmanKhan for any of my mistake doesn’t mean that I have become their #Chamcha and I have to lie for them. And I have to wish them on their birthdays to make them happy. That’s not my job. झूट मेरे खून में ही नहीं है, तो बोलूँगा कैसे! (lying isn’t in my blood, so I won’t say it)”

Have a look at his tweet below:

If I have said sorry to @iamsrk and @BeingSalmanKhan for any of my mistake doesn’t mean that I have become their #Chamcha and I have to lie for them. And I have to wish them on their birthdays to make them happy. That’s not my job. झूट मेरे खून में ही नहीं है, तो बोलूँगा कैसे! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 3, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Beats Prabhas’ Adipurush & Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha In YouTube Likes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram