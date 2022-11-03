Yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan gave the biggest gift possible to fans on his birthday. Yes, we’re talking about the highly-anticipated teaser of Pathaan. Dropped at sharp 11 am on Wednesday, the teaser has shattered records on YouTube and has surpassed Prabhas’ Adipurush and Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha. Keep reading to know more.

The teaser is 1 minute and 24 seconds long in duration, filled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences. The fast-paced well cut promo and Shah Rukh’s deadly avatar are being loved by one and all. Not just Indian fans, but SRK‘s international admirers too are showering praises on it. As expected, a record-breaking spree started even before the film’s release.

In the first 24 hours, Pathaan’s Hindi teaser has managed to get a whopping 1.13 million likes on YouTube. With this, it has become the most-liked Hindi teaser on YouTube in the first 24 hours. The film has gone past Prabhas’ Adipurush (Hindi teaser), which was liked by 1.09 million viewers. Vikram Vedha sits at the third position with 931K likes in the first 24 hours.

Pathaan’s journey has just been started and we hope it turns out to be a blockbuster comeback for Shah Rukh Khan!

If you haven’t watched the teaser yet, catch it here:

Yesterday, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand shared that the idea behind secretly dropping the teaser was to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday with his countless fans across the globe. “He, truly, has been ruling the hearts and minds of audiences for decades and ‘Pathaan’ marks his return to the big screen after a gap of four long years. So, while we decided to surprise them all on his birthday, the pressure to deliver was immense,” Anand said.

Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film releases on 25th January 2023.

