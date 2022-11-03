Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 57th birthday yesterday. The Badshah of Bollywood has created a massive fan following for himself over the years and his line of work has given him the title of a ‘superstar.’ He is all set to make his comeback after the Zero debacle with Pathaan. But before that, do you know the actor once played a gay character? Scroll below for all the details!

Many wouldn’t know, but the first ever film SRK signed was Raju Ban Gaya Gentlemen, however, it didn’t turn out to be his debut film. It was Deewana which was released before that and marked his breakthrough in Hindi cinema. Now, the most exciting trivia here is that Shah was a part of another film way before both of the aforementioned projects.

Yes, you heard that right! Shah Rukh Khan had actually been a part of Doordarshan produced English-language film titled, Which Annie Gives It Those Ones. His two-scene appearance in the film witnessed his portray the role of a gay effeminate senior. Just not SRK, many renowned Bollywood actors were a part of the movie.

Manoj Bajpayee made a blink-and-miss cameo in Which Annie Gives It Those Ones. Raghuvir Yadav, Divya Seth, and Himani Shivpuri were others who made an appearance in the film. Of course, the character played by Shah Rukh Khan is way different from his signature work that one knows him for today. As per reports, his voice also remains dubbed as many find it unrecognizable.

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Pathaan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and a teaser video was released yesterday.

He also has Dunki and Jawan in the pipeline.

Have you watched Shah Rukh Khan starrer Which Annie Gives It Those Ones? Let us know in the comments section!

