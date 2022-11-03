Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been making a lot of noise over their rumoured marriage. There is no more running away as the actors have been more openly posing together at events and get-togethers. Rumours are rife that they’re eyeing an April 2023 wedding but the couple has refuted the reports. Gossip mill now suggests that they’ve narrowed down on a location! Scroll below for all the details.

While the couple has been dating for quite a while now, it is Karan Johar who made them spill the beans on his chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7. Later, even Salman Khan hinted that a wedding is on the cards when he teased Malhotra on Bigg Boss 16 sets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, a report by Pinkvilla states that the wedding location seems to have been finalized after a lot of scouting. A source close to the development states, “They (Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra) also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa but considering Sidharth’s big-fat Punjabi family, the plan of tying knot in Goa was dropped.”

After a month of searching for relevant properties, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may be going the Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa way as they’ve now contacted, Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts. That’s the location where the latter couple tied the knot as well.

Well, it looks like the wedding is really happening and we’re super excited!

Previously, reports stated that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have decided to go really restrictive with their wedding guests. No one from Bollywood would be invited to their ceremonies.

Kiara and Sidharth were seen together in the movie, Shershaah. There remain reports that the couple will be seen in another romantic film but nothing has been confirmed yet!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar To Play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Role In Marathi Film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’, Receives Mixed Reactions: “Somebody Ask Him To Retire”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram