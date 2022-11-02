Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Pathaan is set to hit the screens soon. And as a treat to all, the teaser of the film was released today – on the actor’s birthday – and it has taken the internet by storm. While many lauded the thrilling performance of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, some extended their opinion on how most scenes were copied from other films.

Written and directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie features SRK in the lead alongside Deepika and John. Ashutosh Rana, Dimple Kapadia and others play pivotal parts in the film alongside ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan having an extended cameo. This action film is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, and is considered to be the most expensive project of Yash Raj Films.

Amid the massive buzz around the Pathaan teaser, several users took to Twitter to express their delight after watching the jaw-dropping clip. On the other hand, some even pointed out some scenes from the teaser which were allegedly copy pasted from other films. One user took to Twitter and shared pictures comparing similar action sequences of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer with Hrithik Roshan-led War. Another user pointed out a scene from the 2005 film Dus in which Zayed Khan drops a grenade inside a tank while riding a bike and stated how it was completely the same as what was depicted in the just-released teaser.

A user also shed light on Salman Khan’s bike stunt sequence in Race 3 and compared it with Shah Rukh Khan’s in Pathaan claiming that it was a carbon copy. The user also highlighted the similarity between Ranbir Kapoor’s dialogue in Sanju to that delivered by Shah Rukh in Pathaan.

One user also shared a snip from the teaser showing Khan flying with a jetpack and added a similar snip from Prabhas’ film Saaho indicating the shocking similarity between the two. Captain America fans also expressed their rage over the Pathaan teaser pointing out how John Abraham’s entry in the teaser was similar to that of Bucky Barns in Russo Brothers’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

One user wrote, “Watching pathan teaser feels like watching captain america winter soldier” Another netizen added, “Literally Every single scene is copied! Unexpected from YRF” A third noted, “I see traces of Sardar, Winter soldier, Die another day, Beast & Vivegam. With the current anti-Bollywood and anti-khan trend, I’m guessing Pathaan wouldn’t do well unless the story is absolutely on point. One hope is Shridhar Raghavan.” A fourth further tweeted, “#Saaho is trending after #Pathaan Copied action’s scenes and made with cheaper vfx” Take a look at how the netizens reacted:

Now these two scenes on your right side are copied from two different movies- a) From Race 3 – 2018 Release

– where Salman is seen on the bike

SRK COPIED IT IN PATHAAN 2023 RLS! b) From Sanju – released in the same year 2018 – pic.twitter.com/yH5uAdwzRn — Veer #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (@SalmanZveer) November 2, 2022

At the end of the day,content matters

Saaho faced criticism only because of its script not Visual effects etc…

Yes Pathaan few scenes are exact like Saaho & War

Even War had copied scenes from Mi & Fast & furious. — :) (@TheNameIsVikar) November 2, 2022

Here's a thread of copied scenes shown in #Pathaan Teaser! 1. War- released in 2019 a) THE BIKE SCENE – SRK ON BIKE b) THE GHUNGROO DANCE SCENE- AND SRK DEEPIKA DANCE NUMBER (1/3) pic.twitter.com/0HADSsx6zq — Veer #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (@SalmanZveer) November 2, 2022

Tiger Zinda Hai – released in 2017 a) The tunnel scene – nothing to say about it, you can clearly see the copy in Pathaan b) Not to mention the ZINDA HAI comes straight out of TIGER ZINDA HAI While Srk copied it in pathaan -2023 . pic.twitter.com/GiDcJtZKQw — Veer #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (@SalmanZveer) November 2, 2022

Pura teaser ghatiya VFX

Scenes copied from WAR n TZH

Dialogue copied from SANJU Yes Sarookians are in COMA now.#Pathaan pic.twitter.com/g7bFCbftzV — 𝕊𝕋𝔸ℝ𝔹𝕆𝕐 2.0 #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (@Starboy__02) November 2, 2022

I see traces of Sardar, Winter soldier, Die another day, Beast & Vivegam. With the current anti-Bollywood and anti-khan trend, I’m guessing Pathaan wouldn’t do well unless the story is absolutely on point. One hope is Shridhar Raghavan. — Mr.Meeseeks  (@MeeseeksMeaning) November 2, 2022

watching pathan teaser feels like watching captain america winter soldier — ashutosh (@ashutoshftw) November 2, 2022

The fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe – after Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai and Hrithik Roshan’s War, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan in and as the titular character alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. While 2020 reports stated that Salman Khan was onboard for an extended cameo appearance as Avinash from the Tiger franchise, January 2022 reports revealed that Hrithik Roshan was also cast to make a cameo as Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

