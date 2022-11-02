The teaser of Pathaan is finally here and we must say, ‘King Khan’ Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang! As expected, the YouTube view count is running like crazy and reactions from all across are pouring in on social media. Amid so much positivity around, the Boycott Bollywood has once again started trending on Twitter and below is all you need to know.

The year 2022 saw several Bollywood biggies facing social media wrath due to the Boycott Bollywood trend. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and many other films faced a sort of negativity on Twitter. It was not hidden that whenever an update on Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film comes, the boycott camp will try to pull it down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As soon as the teaser of Pathaan dropped on the internet, some netizens started trending Boycott Bollywood on Twitter. They are trying to pull Shah Rukh Khan and his film down by flooding the platform with negativity. One user wrote, “#BoycottBollywood forever After 3 @yrf flops comes another one..Keep trying..” Another wrote, “We celebrate festivals, we celebrate our own culture, we celebrate our life traditionally now… No space to celebrate #Pathaan. #BoycottBollywood.”

Check out some more reactions to Pathaan below:

Typical Bollywood yash raj movie. Does not seem any different from tiger series. #boycottPathaan — CA Mitul Doshi (@mituldoshi3) November 2, 2022

Marvels movies ka cut and paste work hai bass.#boycottPathaan https://t.co/xTKvz9YezI — Kkkumar (@KkkumarV) November 2, 2022

Pathaan teaser was just the extended cut of Hrithik’s War.

Stop overhyping a cringe teaser just because it has Srk on it.#Pathaan #boycottPathaan — VAИƧH (@vanshkukreja138) November 2, 2022

And I want to #boycottPathaan because I don't want to see #Bollywood movies.. so I request everyone to boycott this movie. — Pradipta Ranjan Pani🇮🇳 #SaveJagannathTempl (@prpani90) November 2, 2022

What are your thoughts on this trend? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand On Carrying Huge Responsibility With Shah Rukh Khan In The Film: “Pressure To Deliver Was Immense”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram