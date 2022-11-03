Tanushree Dutta never leaves a chance to launch a fresh attack on the film fraternity. Time and again the Bollywood actress has opened up about the horrifying incidents she has faced over the years. Tanushree began to make headlines when she became the flag bearer of #MeToo wave in India. After seeing her calling out veteran actor Nana Patekar and choreographer Ganesh Aacharya, many women gained strength and came to the forefront to call out sexual predators.

Earlier she was in the news when Dutta revealed that she met with an accident which occurred after the vehicle she was travelling in had a brake failure.

However, now Tanushree Dutta has grabbed everyone’s attention with her latest social media post. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a couple of videos and photos with a long note alongside. In her caption, she revealed a horrifying incident of a broken ceiling in her bedroom. Sharing the incident, Tanushree wrote, “Can someone please explain to me what is going on in my home? Discovered this yesterday in one of my bedrooms! The ceiling ripped & cut out. Must have happened sometime in the last few weeks sometime. And my cat recently seems to run crazily to the flat on the floor above or the refuge area on the 8th floor. Or it hides in fear when I return home and open the main door. Both are very odd behaviours as it would usually just sit by the door waiting for me & it hates going out.”

Tanushree Dutta further revealed that this one amongst the many mishaps she encountered in the last 1.5 years. She also mentioned the reported brake fail auto accident in Ujjain. Tanushree further said that she’s a single woman who’s been harassed in every which way for the last 14 years. “No help, No justice, no nothing. It’s really like a bad Bollywood movie…where the bad guys always win…” she wrote.

Tanushree Dutta concluded her note saying, “No point complaining to police or any government agency. They are useless & just waste lot of time & energy. Local politicians are often seen getting friendly in public with the #Metoo accused so no hope from police, judiciary or law & order. They usually just add to the harassment furthur by calling you to the police station, recording lengthy statements & doing nothing. This back & forth with police is very draining on me & doesn’t yield anything. I had experience during #metoo movement in 2018. I don’t have the energy anymore to deal with a corrupt system. I just feel so drained & tired of this stuff. I have to keep my peace though.”

