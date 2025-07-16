For the past few days, social media has been filled with reports about a possible collaboration between Ram Charan and Prashanth Neel. But is there any truth to these reports? The simple answer is no. According to Telugu 360, they are not collaborating in the near future, so fans might not have much material to be excited about it just yet.

While it is true that both of them are discussing a potential project, scheduling is the main roadblock. First, Ram Charan has to complete Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, which is expected to wrap up this year. Then, according to 123 Telugu, Naga Vamsi mentioned a “quick film” after Peddi, although we don’t have much information about that project yet.

Following that is his long-awaited collaboration with Sukumar of Pushpa fame. Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is currently working on NTRNeel with Jr. NTR. After that, he is expected to complete either Salaar 2 with Prabhas or KGF: Chapter 3 with Yash.

What Is Ram Charan Currently Working On?

Ram Charan is currently busy with Peddi. It is a period sports drama written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. In addition to Ram Charan, the film also stars Shivarajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Dayanand Reddy, Divyendu Sharma, Satya, Krithi Shetty, John Vijay, and Upendra Limaye.

The film’s technical crew includes A.R. Rahman as the music composer, R. Rathnavelu as the cinematographer, and editors Navin Nooli and Antony L. Ruben. Kolla Avinash serves as the production designer, while Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer. Supreme Sundar is the action choreographer.

Peddi is made under the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas, Mythri Movie Makers, and Sukumar Writings. The film is expected to release on March 27, 2026.

