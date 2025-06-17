Fans of Ram Charan are eagerly awaiting the release of Peddi after the disappointment that was Game Changer. However, fans will need to wait around nine more months, as the film is currently slated for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026—provided all goes as planned as per IMDb. Currently, the production is progressing smoothly. Meanwhile, reports are emerging that the film has already sold its post-theatrical rights.

How much did Peddi fetch in its OTT deal and which platform bought it?

Netflix has acquired the OTT streaming rights for INR 105 crores. The deal covers all languages, as Peddi is a pan-Indian film. Netflix reportedly played a role in finalizing the film’s release date, with the decision aligning strategically with the platform’s upcoming content lineup, according to OTTplay. Peddi is a period sports action drama centered around cricket. Two months ago, a first glimpse of the film was released in several languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada.

Prominent names associated with Peddi

The upcoming film Peddi is helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, who serves as both writer and director. The movie features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead opposite Ram Charan. Adding to the buzz, Kannada superstar Shivaraj Kumar is making a cameo appearance, with reports suggesting he has already wrapped up his portions. In contrast, Janhvi Kapoor is yet to begin shooting her scenes.

The film’s music is composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, marking his return to Telugu cinema after a long gap. Reports indicate that Rahman has already completed four songs for the project. Peddi is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, Vriddhi Cinemas, and Sukumar Writings.

