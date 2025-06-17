Kannappa, the mythological action drama starring Vishnu Manchu, gets ready for the much-awaited theatrical release of June 27, 2025, and it has already getting a nod of approval from superstar Rajinikanth himself. The superstar enjoyed a special screening of the film and bestowed an unusual honor on the film that left Vishnu delighted.

When the screening was over, Rajinikanth walked all the way to Vishnu Manchu, hugged him, and said he really liked the film. Vishnu could not control his emotions and posted that moment to social media, calling it the greatest encouragement he has received in his 22-year acting career.

The Kannappa actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, “Last night, @rajinikanth uncle watched #Kannappa. After the film, he gave me a tight hug. He told me that he loved #Kannappa. I’ve been waiting 22 years as an actor for that hug!!! Today, I feel encouraged. Humbled. Grateful. #Kannappa is coming on 27th June, and I can’t wait for the world to feel the magic of Lord Shiva.”

Last night, @rajinikanth uncle watched #Kannappa. After the film, he gave me a tight hug. He told me that he loved #Kannappa. I’ve been waiting 22 years as an actor for that hug!!! Today, I feel encouraged. Humbled. Grateful. #Kannappa is coming on 27th June and I can’t wait… pic.twitter.com/HDYlLuDsdc — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 16, 2025

A Devotional Journey with a Star-Studded Cast

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa tells the story of Thinnadu, the brave hunter, who emerges as a sincere worshipper of Lord Shiva. The story narrates his inner journey of disbelieve to strong faith, placed on the background of glorified mythology.

Kannappa is acted by Vishnu Manchu, with Akshay Kumar playing Shiva. Mohanlal, and Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal are all special appearances, and the rest of the movie has a formidable cast of support: Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Saiyami Kher, and some more. The recently released trailer teases high-octane action, intense drama, and a formidable message about belief and sacrifice.

Security Breach Hits the Film Before Release

While excitement around the film is high, a serious incident occurred recently. A hard drive containing crucial VFX work and a key action scene was reportedly stolen while being transported to the production office. The makers have filed a police complaint and escalated the matter to cybercrime officials.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM 24 FRAMES FACTORY

REGARDING THE THEFT OF CRUCIAL KANNAPPA FOOTAGE In response to circulating rumours and speculation, 24 Frames Factory is issuing this official statement to bring clarity to the situation. A hard drive containing a pivotal action… — 24 Frames Factory (@24FramesFactory) May 27, 2025

The production team, comprising 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainments, confirmed the missing material has over 90 minutes of unreleased footage. Authorities are looking into the matter to avoid any potential leaks, while the production team has asked their fans to just support them during this unfortunate situation.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Kerala Crime Files Season 2: Release Date, Story & Things You Must Know About This Series!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News