The highly popular Malayalam web series Kerala Crime Files is finally getting a second season. Jio Hotstar has confirmed that the series will begin streaming from June 20, 2025. The first season aired on June 23, 2023, so the second season will arrive nearly two years later, precisely 1 year, 11 months, and 28 days after the original release. So, what can we expect from this season?

Plot of Kerala Crime Files Season 2

Season 2 of Kerala Crime Files, titled The Hunt for CPO Ambili, follows a tense police investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Civil Police Officer Ambili Raju, played by veteran actor Indrans. When a blood-stained phone is found in a drainage ditch, suspicion quickly points toward Ambili, who has vanished without a trace.

As questions mount and public pressure builds, a special investigation team is assembled, led by SI Noble, to uncover the truth. While Ambili holds a modest post in the force, he is far from powerless—his connections run deep, casting doubt on the integrity of the entire department.

The case exposes cracks within the police system and sparks a deeper look into internal politics, misplaced loyalties, and moral ambiguity. The investigation stretches beyond Kerala’s borders, adding new layers to a mystery that’s as emotionally complex as it is criminally intriguing.

Cast and Crew of Kerala Crime Files Season 2

Lal, Aju Varghese, Navas Vallikkunnu, Indrans, Harisree Ashokan, Jeo Baby, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Sanju Sanichen, Shibla Fara, Noorin Shereef, Bilas Chandrasekharan, Renjit Shekar, and Suresh Babu are part of the cast. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and the series is directed by Ahmed Kabir. Bahul Ramesh, known for his work in the Asif Ali film Kishkindha Kaandam, also serves as a scriptwriter on this project.

Promotional Materials for Kerala Crime Files Season 2

Two trailers are available in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, while Hindi currently has only one trailer. A Kannada version is entirely missing. Hopefully, in the coming days, more trailers and other promotional materials will be released in all the languages mentioned above.

According to OTTplay, the makers of Kerala Crime Files are planning a special preview for industry insiders and the media on June 18, 2025, in Kochi.

