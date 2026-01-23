The Malayalam supernatural comedy Sarvam Maya hit the theaters on December 25, 2025. After collecting around ₹145 crores at the box office, the Nivin Pauly starrer is set to enter the streaming space, concluding its theatrical run.

Many fans who couldn’t go to theaters to watch the film will now have the option to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. But when will the film be available for streaming, and on which platform?

Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date

Sarvam Maya will be available to stream on JioHotstar from January 30, 2026. The Malayalam movie will be available for streaming in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.

Sarvam Maya Cast & Crew

After a brief break, the Nivin Pauly–Aju Varghese duo reunites in the horror comedy, Sarvam Maya. Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film is produced by Ajayya Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner of Firefly Films.

Along with Pauly and Varghese, the film features a strong ensemble cast, including Riya Shibu, Janardhanan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, Preity Mukhundhan, Althaf Salim, and many others. Sharan Velayudhan handled cinematography, while Akhil Sathyan and Ratin Radhakrishnan handled editing. Music was composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

Sarvam Maya Plot

While the plot has scary elements, the film’s comic timing is what makes it actually enjoyable and entertaining. Nivin Pauly plays Prabhendu, a guitarist in a music troupe. The film’s story revolves around the amusing and unusual situations Prabhendu faces when, under certain circumstances, he returns to his ancestral home as “Indu.”

Packed with delightful comic moments, Sarvam Maya starts streaming on JioHotstar from January 30. Don’t miss it.

Trailer:

