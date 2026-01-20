Malayalam superstar Tovino Thomas’s much-anticipated period drama Pallichattambi is set for a grand theatrical release this year. The Dijo Jose Antony-directed action-packed period drama released its first motion poster on Instagram today, revealing Thomas’ first look for the movie.

The poster also announced the movie’s release date. It was very evident from the poster clip that the film is shaping up to be a majestic cinematic experience.

Pallichattambi Release Date

The makers declared in the motion poster on Tuesday that Pallichattambi is set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 9, 2026. The big-budget film will hit screens across languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The period thriller set in the 1950s and 60s has been prepared as a quality summer entertainer. The first-look poster captured the film’s menacing setting, with patches of fire burning in the nearby land enclosures as the camera moves through a river.

The moving camera settles on Thomas, who is barefoot, wearing a shirt and a mundu. The angry and determined look on his face will certainly give his fans goosebumps.

Pallichattambi Cast & Crew

As mentioned earlier, the movie stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role. He is best known for the critically acclaimed superhero film Minnal Murali, which streamed globally and cemented his popularity beyond the Malayalam belt. Pallichattambi now positions him for a broader theatrical footprint across India.

Produced jointly by World Wide Films and C Qube Bros Entertainment, Pallichattambi marks a significant outing for Thomas, who appears in a striking new avatar in the motion poster. The period narrative, scripted by S Suresh Babu, transports audiences to the 1950s-60s, blending historical texture with a dramatic storyline.

The film also stars Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, supported by a strong ensemble including Vijayaraghavan, Sudheer Karamana, Baburaj, Vinod Kedamangalam, and Prashanth Alexander, among others. Set against a richly detailed backdrop, the production aims to evoke the era’s cultural ethos through meticulous design and cinematography.

Tijo Tomy has handled the film’s cinematography, while acclaimed composer Jakes Bejoy is responsible for the music score. Editing is by Sreejith Sarang, with Dileep Nath overseeing production design. The technical team also includes costume lead Manjusha Radhakrishnan and makeup designer Rasheed Ahammed, while Meghasyam and Thanzeer are on board as associate producers.

In addition to the core production crew, Pallichattambi credits Renit Raj and Kiran Raphael as chief associate directors, Sync Cinema for sound design, and Yellowtooths for poster designs.

The announcement of the April release has already sparked excitement among fans and industry observers, especially given the film’s pan-Indian rollout strategy and Thomas’ growing presence across Indian cinema.

