Following its theatrical release on August 28, 2025, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Malayalam cinema’s first female-led superhero movie starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The Indian film industry has not produced many entries in the superhero genre, so comparisons with other notable titles are inevitable.

Let’s see how this ambitious Dominic Arun-directed film, bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, stacks up against some of the most popular modern Indian superhero movies like HanuMan, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, Minnal Murali, and Krish in terms of IMDb ratings. Is Lokah really the best Indian superhero movie so far? Let’s find out.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra vs. Popular Indian Superhero Movies – IMDb Ratings

As of now, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra holds an impressive IMDb user rating of 8.3/10. For comparison, here are the scores of some notable post-2000 Indian superhero films:

Minnal Murali (2021) – 7.8/10 HanuMan (2024) – 7.7/10 Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) – 7.6/10 Maaveeran (2023) – 7.4/10 Veeran (2023) – 7.3/10 Krrish (2006) – 6.5/10 Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva (2022) – 5.6/10 Ra.One (2011) – 4.9/10

Clearly, none of the above modern Indian superhero films of the post-2000 era have surpassed Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra in IMDb ratings. The closest competitor is another Malayalam superhero film, Minnal Murali, with a 7.8/10 score. It will be interesting to see if Lokah can maintain its position as the highest-rated Indian superhero movie in the coming days.

What Is Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra About?

Directed by Dominic Arun, the film follows Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan), a mysterious woman who arrives in Bangalore for unknown reasons. She works night shifts at a café and lives opposite two jobless youths, Sunny (Naslen) and Venu (Chandu Salimkumar). While Sunny is drawn to her, he senses something unusual. As Chandra’s true identity emerges, she becomes entangled in a dangerous organ trafficking ring and must face dark forces threatening the world.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra – Official Trailer

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: When Prabhas Chased Katrina Kaif For 6 Months, But She Allegedly Rejected His Baahubali 2 Star Power: “She Didn’t Think Working With Him Was Worth…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News