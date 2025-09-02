Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen have delivered a success at the box office. Their Malayalam superhero flick, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, has recovered 100% of its budget and has begun its profitable journey. It has also passed the Monday test with over 2X higher collection than the opening day. Scroll below for the day 1 update!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 5

As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1 accumulated 6.65 crores on day 5, an impressive 146% jump from the opening day of 2.70 crores. The pace is fantastic, and Dulquer Salmaan’s production is giving Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam a run for its money.

In India, the overall net collection reaches 31.05 crores, which is approximately 36.63 crores in gross earnings. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer is a force to reckon with, and will soon clock the 50 crore mark at this pace.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown (net earnings):

Day 1 – 2.7 crores

Day 2 – 4 crores

Day 3 – 7.6 crores

Day 4 – 10.1 crores

Day 5 – 6.65 crobres

Total – 31.05 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a box office success!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is reportedly mounted on a budget of 30 crores. In only 5 days, the makers have recovered 100% of the cost. The game of profits now begins as it has already added an ROI of 3.5% to the kitty.

Becomes #5 Mollywood grosser of 2025

Dominic Arun’s directorial has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Rekhachithram, which earned 27 crores at the Indian box office. Chandra is now the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. In fact, it is only 55 lakhs away from surpassing Officer On Duty and grabbing the #4 spot, which will be achieved like a cakewalk today.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary Day 5

India net: 31.05 crores

India gross: 36.63 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 3.5%

Verdict: Success

