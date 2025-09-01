Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira, starring Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles, was released amid decent expectations but failed to make any mark. It registered a slow start, but over the opening weekend, it was expected to display growth. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, and the film kept falling, leading to a dismal opening weekend of below 1.5 crores at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

The Mollywood romantic comedy was theatrically released on August 29. It opened to highly negative reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it has received poor word-of-mouth. Apart from poor reviews, it also got brutally sidelined due to Hridayapoorvam and Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra.

How much did Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Despite the presence of Fahadh Faasil, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira failed to register a good start and earned just 75 lakh. On Saturday, day 2, instead of showing a jump, the film witnessed a drop and earned 36 lakh. On Sunday, day 3, it saw a negligible drop and scored just 35 lakh. Overall, it concluded the 3-day opening weekend at 1.46 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 1.72 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 75 lakh

Day 2 – 36 lakh

Day 3 – 35 lakh

Total – 1.46 crores

Turns out to be a disaster!

While the budget of Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is unknown, the collections are disastrous even for a film with a controlled cost. Since Fahadh Faasil has emerged as a big name in the last few years, there are certain expectations from his every theatrical release. Unfortunately, his latest release is nowhere close to those expectations.

Considering poor word-of-mouth, the Malayalam romantic comedy won’t survive on weekdays, and the film will earn less than 4 crores. Yes, the film will likely close its run below 4 crores, which will be shocking.

