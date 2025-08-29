Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Renji Panicker, Revathi Pillai, Babu Antony, Lal, Vinay Forrt, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Vineeth Thattil David, and Suresh Krishna.

Director: Althaf Salim

What’s Good: The performances of the main cast.

What’s Bad: Some of the jokes don’t land, and there’s a high possibility that most of the audience won’t understand or follow the world, nor feel any emotional attachment to the characters on screen.

Loo Break: In the first half, when Aby leaves Kerala to visit his brother, the initial shots of that journey could be avoided if necessary. Another option is during a song in the second half.

Watch or Not?: Give it a try if you enjoy unique comedy experiments and don’t mind logical errors or believing in a world where so many people display such eccentric behavior.

Language: Malayalam

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 162 Minutes

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is an eccentric romantic comedy-drama set in a different universe where almost all the characters are a bit quirky. The protagonist, Aby (played by Fahadh Faasil), is about to get married. On the night before the wedding, his soon-to-be wife, Nidhi (played by Kalyani Priyadarshan), asks to meet him and reveals a recurring dream she has, of him arriving at their wedding on a white horse. Aby now feels compelled to fulfill that dream and make it a reality by the next day.

On the wedding day, a white horse is arranged, but the animal turns out to be troublesome. As a result, Aby falls off the horse and slips into a coma. Nidhi waits for over a year, hoping for his recovery, but eventually decides to move on with her life. Later, Aby wakes up and returns to the world of the living.

Now the question is: what will he do? Will he pursue Nidhi again, move on and find another partner, or is there something deeper at play? Could all of this be nothing more than a dream he is having while in a coma? You’ll have to watch the film to find out!

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Movie Review: Script Analysis

The script could be considered a problematic area if you disliked the film. As mentioned before, this world has its own logic, and eccentric behavior is common among almost all the characters. The movie blatantly refers to past films of the actors, but these references aren’t well hidden as Easter eggs.

The characters are not well developed, especially Kalyani Priyadarshan’s role, and some of the comedy doesn’t work effectively. The screenplay has noticeable lags, and the interweaving of dreams and reality is not very convincing. Overall, the script fails to help the audience form a real attachment to the characters on screen.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Movie Review: Star Performance

The performances are where the film truly shines. Almost everyone in the main cast delivered well. Lal channels the spirit of his performance from the old Mollywood film One Man Show. While the context is different, his knack for “laughing at nothing” from that film reappears here. He plays a character who is both mad and a romantic at heart, and his combination scenes with Fahadh Faasil worked very well.

Fahadh Faasil’s performance is unique and enjoyable to some extent. He introduces mannerisms and subtle changes to his dialogue delivery, making himself more likable. Nothing feel forced; everything appears natural. Kalyani Priyadarshan has comparatively less screen space but does her job well.

Revathi Pillai had more to perform, though her output was fairly average. Vinay Forrt delivers a commendable performance, both convincing and funny, and none of it feels unnatural. On the other hand, Dhyan Sreenivasan’s performance is unremarkable, much like most of his earlier roles. It isn’t particularly good or bad.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Movie Review: Direction, Music

Writer-director Althaf Salim handled his directorial duties in a mixed manner. The visuals were quite good, and he managed to extract strong performances from the actors. The film is both goofy and mature at the same time, but this mix doesn’t always allow the goofiness to fully shine. The ending may not feel satisfying for most audiences, and there are some pacing issues.

Overall, it can be considered above average; some jokes worked, some didn’t; some slapstick landed, while some dialogues did not. The music, composed by Justin Varghese, mostly did its job well, elevating scenes when necessary and conveying emotions as effectively as possible.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Movie Review: The Last Word

This film is not everyone’s cup of tea. Some might really like it, while others might not, so the response will be divided. If you are looking for something different, though not entirely unique, and if you enjoy comedies, this film is worth a try.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Trailer

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira released on 29th August, 2025.

