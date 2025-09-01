Lilo & Stitch will not give up until it beats A Minecraft Movie at the domestic box office. The Disney live-action is set to stream for free on Disney+ soon, and it will also achieve the highest-grossing film of the year title at the domestic box office very soon. The exhibitors brought it back to achieve its target this weekend, and it paid off. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Disney live-action movie is the only Hollywood release this year to earn over $1 billion worldwide. It earned enough praise for the plot and performances. The movie was released with Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning over Memorial Day weekend. It is also the second film of the year to earn over $400 million at the domestic box office, only behind the video game adaptation.

How much has film earned on its extended Labor Day weekend?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest update, the Disney live-action movie, Lilo & Stitch, collected $1.1 million on its 15th three-day weekend. The exhibitors expanded the screen numbers from 55 to 2,440 in North America this holiday weekend. The collection shot up by +4,007.9% from last weekend. On its day 102, Labor Day Monday, the movie collected $365K at the North American box office. The domestic total of the movie is now $423.3 million.

4-day extended weekend breakdown

Day 99, Friday – $256K

Day 100, Saturday – $444K

Day 101, Sunday – $435K

Day 102, Monday [Labor Day] – $365K

Total – $1.5 million

Less than $1 million away from beating A Minecraft Movie

The Jared Hess-directed A Minecraft Movie was released in April this year, and it is the highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office. It collected $423.9 million in 90 days. Thanks to the huge boost, Lilo & Stitch is less than $1 million away from beating Jason Momoa’s movie to become 2025’s top grosser domestically.

More about the film

The Disney live-action film collected $610.27 million at the international box office, becoming the only Hollywood film this year to hit this mark. Allied to the $423.3 million domestic total, the worldwide collection is $1.03 billion. Lilo & Stitch, released in May, will start streaming on Disney+ and JioHotstar on September 3.

Box office summary

North America – $423.3 million

International – $610.3 million

Worldwide – $1.03 billion

