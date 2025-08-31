The Steven Spielberg-helmed Jaws is not just a classic but also sets the trend for summer blockbusters. It has been re-released in the theaters this Friday and is once again doing better than new releases. The film is set to crush the industry’s projections with its re-issue opening weekend collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Spielberg’s film was based on the 1974 novel featuring Roy Scheider as police chief Martin Brody alongside Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw, Murray Hamilton, and Lorraine Gary in crucial roles. It is heralded as a turning point in the history of cinema and was the prototypical summer blockbuster, winning major awards for the music and editing.

Jaws’ re-release box office collection on day 1 in North America.

Steven Spielberg‘s classic collected a solid $950K from the Thursday previews. According to Box Office Mojo, Jaws collected $3.1 million on its opening day at the domestic box office, including the Thursday previews. It earned more than Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s $1.8 million, Endgame’s $1.9 million, and Titanic’s $2.7 million 2023 re-issue opening day. It almost beaten Avatar’s $3.4 million re-release opening day collection.

How much will the film earn on its re-release opening weekend at the domestic box office?

According to reports, it was projected to earn around $5 million on its re-release opening weekend. But now, it is tracking to earn between $8 million and $10 million in its three-day weekend. Over the 4-day-long Labor Day holiday weekend, Jaws is expected to earn between $9 million and $12 million. It opened at #2 in the domestic rankings and might hold that position this weekend.

What is the film about?

Roy Scheider stars as police chief Martin Brody, who joins forces with a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and a seasoned shark hunter (Robert Shaw) to track down a man-eating great white terrorizing beachgoers in a New England summer resort town. Murray Hamilton appears as the town’s mayor, while Lorraine Gary plays Brody’s wife.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Roses North America Box Office Day 1: Benedict Cumberbatch Starrer Records 3rd Biggest Opening Day For Searchlight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News