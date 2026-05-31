Michael is unstoppable at the box office, and with the weak performance of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the biopic is benefiting more. The Antoine Fuqua-helmed movie has now beaten the domestic haul of Christopher Nolan’s epic magnum opus, Oppenheimer, to become one of the top three highest-grossing biopics ever. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Michael earned so far at the North American box office?

The King of Pop’s biopic collected a solid $3 million on its 6th Friday at the box office in North America. It is the 11th biggest 6th Friday non-holiday ever at the North American box office. The film show great hold at the box office declining by just 40% from last Friday despite losing another 188 theaters. It is also the biggest 6th Friday ever for April releases. After 36 days, the North American box office total of the biopic reached $331.5 million cume.

Surpasses Oppenheimer as 3rd biggest biopic ever domestically

According to these latest numbers, Michael has officially surpassed the domestic haul of Oppenheimer at the North America box office. For the unversed, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is a biopic that follows the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons during World War II.

Oppenheimer collected $330.07 million at the North American box office during its theatrical run, and Michael has surpassed that on Friday, becoming the all-time 3rd-highest-grossing biopic. It is also expected to surpass American Sniper‘s $350.1 million and The Passion of the Christ‘s $370.3 million domestic hauls as the all-time highest-grossing biopic.

Michael is tracking to earn between $11 million and $14 million at the North American box office during its 6th three-day weekend. Internationally, it has collected $473.8 million so far, and allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $805.3 million. It is expected to cross the $850 million mark worldwide. Michael was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $331.5 million

International – $473.8 million

Worldwide – $805.3 million

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