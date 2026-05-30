Michael has officially crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office ahead of its sixth weekend. It has become the second film only this year to cross this major milestone at the worldwide box office. It is still moving forward towards its next big global milestone. It stands tall amid mega hits and will continue to do so for weeks to come. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Set to hit $330 million at the domestic box office

The King of Pop’s biopic collected a solid $1.8 million at the North American box office on its 5th Thursday. It is the 9th biggest 5th Thursday of all time with impressively strong legs. The film dropped by 255 only from last Thursday, despite losing 254 theaters. It is the 5th-biggest Thursday of the year, and this Thursday it hit $328.2 million at the domestic box office.

Michael crosses the $800 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest report, the film has crossed the $800 million mark worldwide, driven by strong Thursday domestic numbers. Internationally, the film stands at $473.8 million in cume and, allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection is $802.06 million. The film will inch closer to the $900 million milestone worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $328.2 million

International – $473.8 million

Worldwide – $802.0 million

Becomes the 2nd 2026 release to cross the $800 million milestone worldwide

Michael has emerged as the 2nd film of the year to date to cross the $800 million mark worldwide. It is an impressive achievement for Lionsgate. The only other film that crossed this global mark is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which currently stands at $984.7 million cume. The film is expected to earn around $1 billion worldwide in its theatrical run.

More about the movie

This weekend, Michael will beat the domestic haul of Oppenheimer as the all-time third-highest-grossing biopic. The King of Pop‘s biopic is tracking to earn between $370 million and $400 million at the North American box office. Globally, it will inch closer to the $900 million mark. Michael was released in the theaters on April 24.

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