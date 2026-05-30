Project Hail Mary might not hit the $700 million worldwide box-office milestone during its run, but it will not leave without beating a few more major Hollywood hits. This time, it is set to cross the worldwide haul of the Academy Award-winning Tom Hanks movie Forrest Gump. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Project Hail Mary at the worldwide box office

According to the latest report, the Ryan Gosling starrer sci-fi epic completed seventy days at the North American box office. It collected $185k on Thursday, down 46.6% from last Thursday, showcasing its stronghold in North America. It is running in 1321 theatres only now. Therefore, after 70 days, the domestic total of the film is $341.3 million, and it might end its run below the $350 million cume.

Ryan Goling’s Project Hail Mary has reached $335.9 million at the international box office. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the Andy Weir adaptation is inches away from the $680 million global cume. Combining domestic and overseas cume, the sci-fi flick’s worldwide total is $677.3 million. With so many trending films running worldwide, it would not cross the $700 million milestone.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $341.3 million

International – $336 million

Worldwide – $677.3 million

Set to beat Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump worldwide

Forrest Gump, released in 1994, was directed by Robert Zemeckis and featured Tom Hanks in the title role. It is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential films ever made, winning six Oscars, including the Best Actor for Tom Hanks. The Tom Hanks starrer collected $678.2 million worldwide at the box office, including re-releases. Project Hail Mary is around $1 million away from surpassing the global haul of Forrest Gump.

Besides Forrest Gump, it will also beat the worldwide haul of Doctor Strange, which earned $677.8 million. If luck favored, then it might even beat Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘s $690.8 million global haul. Project Hail Mary is one of the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year, behind Michael. Project Hail Mary was released on March 20 and is also available on digital platforms for rent and purchase.

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