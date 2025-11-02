Back to the Future turns 40 this year, and to celebrate that, the film was re-released. The re-release coincided with Halloween, and it earned a winning number on its opening day at the North American box office. The film has surpassed Toy Story’s re-release opening-day collection in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sci-fi movie, directed by Robert Zemeckis, features Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and Thomas F. Wilson in key roles. The movie was followed by two sequels, Back to the Future Part II and Back to the Future Part III. The films became so popular and influential that Universal Studios launched a multimedia franchise, including video games, theme park rides, an animated television series, and a stage musical.

Back to the Future re-release opening day collection at the box office in North America

Based on the latest data by Box Office Mojo, Back to the Future landed in the 3rd rank in the domestic box office rankings. It collected $1.56 million on Friday, reopening day across 2,290 theaters, including $650K from the Thursday previews. It celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

How does it stack up against other re-releases in North America?

Robert Zemeckis’ film has collected more than Toy Story’s $1.1 million re-release opening day collection. It is below Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $1.8 million, Avengers: Endgame’s $1.9 million, and Titanic‘s 2023 re-release opening day collection of $2.7 million.

Avatar (2022 re-release) – $3.4 million Jaws (2022 re-release) – $3.1 million Titanic (2023 re-release) – $2.7 million Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (2024 re-release) – $2.4 million Avengers: Endgame (re-expansion) – $1.9 million Spider-Man: No Way Home (reopening) – $1.8 million Back to the Future (2025 40th anniversary re-release) – $1.6 million Toy Story (re-release) – $1.1 million

Back to the Future ranks 7th among recent major Hollywood re-releases, outperforming Toy Story and landing close behind Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame.

More about the film

Back to the Future is expected to earn between $3.5 million and $4.5 million on its three-day re-release opening weekend in North America. It collected $780k at the overseas box office, and allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the film is $2.3 million. It has been re-released in 2,290 theaters in North America. The domestic total for the film has reached $216.1 million, and the worldwide collection stands at $386.6 million.

Box Office Summary

North America – $216.1 million

International – $170.5 million

Worldwide – $386.6 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Bugonia North America Box Office Day 8: Emma Stone’s Film Soars By 456% On 2nd Friday After Theater Expansion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News