Disney+ has brought back Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame to its Top 10 movies worldwide, six years after the film first released in theaters. The epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga has climbed to the No. 7 spot according to FlixPatrol, showing how audiences continue to return to the story that reshaped the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans Revisit Endgame Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

The film’s reappearance on the streaming charts may be linked to fans revisiting the movie in anticipation of Avengers: Doomsday, the upcoming sequel now in production and scheduled for release in late 2026. Endgame has tough competition on the platform, with The Princess and the Frog, The Incredibles films, and Lindsay Lohan’s The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday sitting higher on the list.

Freaky Friday has held the top spot for weeks, partly due to renewed attention ahead of its sequel, Freakier Friday.

Teams that’ll feature in AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sDwsiPCl3G — Rock Rìder (@ursRockrider) August 13, 2025

Avengers: Endgame’s Box Office Legacy Remains Untouched

Endgame became a cultural milestone in 2019, grossing $2.7 billion worldwide (per Box Office Mojo) and briefly becoming the highest-grossing film of all time.

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Summary

North America- $858.3 million

International – $1.9 billion

Worldwide – $2.7 billion

While Avatar reclaimed that title after a re-release, Endgame remains the top-earning superhero movie in history. It is a record that appears safe for the foreseeable future, as box office expectations for superhero films are no longer guaranteed to cross the billion-dollar mark.

Marvel’s Post-Endgame Box Office Struggles

Since Endgame, Marvel’s box office performance has been mixed. Titles like Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9b), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955.7m), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($859.2m), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845.5m), and Deadpool & Wolverine ($1.3b) have managed substantial numbers, but all were tied to characters from the Infinity Saga.

The arrival of Doomsday, which brings back many familiar heroes while adding Shang-Chi and the Fantastic Four, could mark a major moment once again, especially with Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom.

Secret Wars Expands the Multiverse Saga

The MCU continues its Multiverse saga with Avengers: Secret Wars, following Doomsday. The film is set to incorporate elements from the classic Secret Wars comics, building on the Multiverse themes introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Marvels. With Monica Rambeau stranded in a universe connected to the X-Men, Marvel is setting the stage for a massive crossover event.

Avengers: Endgame is still streaming on Disney+, while Doomsday hits theaters in December 2026, followed by Secret Wars a year later.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Will Smith Dodged This $10M Movie & Chose One $300K Role That Made Him A Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News