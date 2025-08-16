Spider-Man is swinging back into action with Brand New Day, and Marvel Studios is carefully setting the stage for something big. The movie has already shown Tom Holland’s new suit and given fans glimpses of the first day of shooting in Glasgow, Scotland. Still, the real hint comes from one of the returning villains, Mac Gargan, also known as the Scorpion (portrayed by actor Michael Mando).

Mac Gargan Shares Clues About Scorpion’s Transformation

Mando posted two images on his Instagram stories, per Collider. One shows him in the makeup chair with prosthetics, highlighting the character’s mangled look and tattoos. The second image hints at something bigger, specifically a variant cover from 2008’s Amazing Spider-Man #573, where the Scorpion is overtaken by the Venom symbiote. That alone has fans speculating about a Venom-infused Scorpion in the MCU.

Michael Mando has teased his look as Scorpion for #SpiderManBrandNewDay Venom? 👀 pic.twitter.com/eBtNmSEQ1Z — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) August 10, 2025

How Sony and Marvel Are Bringing Venom into the MCU

The rights to Spider-Man characters like Venom have always been complicated because Sony owns them, yet the post-credit scene in No Way Home bridged that gap. Eddie Brock left traces of Venom behind, creating a story thread that Brand New Day could pick up to explain Gargan’s new form. Tom Hardy has wrapped up his Venom trilogy, so a direct fight between Venom and Holland’s Spider-Man seems unlikely for now, but introducing the symbiote opens doors for bigger storylines as the MCU heads toward Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Words can’t do it justice anymore. These Spider-Man Brand New Day set photos are a literal god send pic.twitter.com/4p7BmHLQj5 — Craig (@CS11__) August 13, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release Schedule

The movie’s filming in Scotland is producing some major action scenes, with a cast stacked with talent. Jon Bernthal returns as the Punisher, Mark Ruffalo is back as Hulk, and Zendaya, Sadie Sink, and Jacob Batalon join Holland, hinting at a mix of old and new dynamics. The story will pick up after No Way Home, exploring the fallout of everyone forgetting Peter Parker.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for a July 2026 release, promising to expand the MCU while teasing Venom’s influence on one of Spider-Man’s classic foes.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day 🕷️ July 31, 2026. pic.twitter.com/CxSguPPIeU — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 1, 2025

