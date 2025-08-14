Ryan Reynolds has been in the spotlight again, and not just for his Marvel role. While fans are busy guessing what his latest social media post means for Deadpool’s future in the MCU, another of his projects has made headlines.

The 2017 sci-fi horror film Life, where Reynolds stars alongside Rebecca Ferguson and Jake Gyllenhaal, follows a team of scientists aboard a space station who must stop a dangerous Martian lifeform from reaching Earth. As per Collider, Paramount+ has confirmed that Life will be available for streaming starting September 1, 2025.

The movie, which earned nearly $100 million at the global box office on a $58 million budget (per Box Office Mojo), received a mixed reception. Critics rated it at 67%, and audiences at 55% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also features Hiroyuki Sanada, known for John Wick: Chapter 4 and his Emmy-winning performance in Shōgun.

Upon release, Life drew frequent comparisons to Alien, with both sharing the premise of scientists on a ship facing off against a hostile extraterrestrial threat. The film’s new streaming run follows its strong performance on international platforms, sparking interest from US streamers.

Ryan Reynolds’ Upcoming Projects & Avengers Doomsday Speculation

Meanwhile, Reynolds’ cryptic online post has fueled speculation that he may appear in Avengers: Doomsday. While Marvel has not confirmed anything, the huge success of Deadpool & Wolverine and the confirmed return of other Fox X-Men stars like Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen have made fans expect his involvement.

Ryan Reynolds will also appear in Mayday, an action comedy with Kenneth Branagh and Maria Bakalova, set for release on September 19, per Collider. As you wait to witness of the actor on the big screen, you can re-watch Life on Paramount+. Check out the trailer of the movie below:

