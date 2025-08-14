Mike Flanagan took what many thought was a fading horror property and turned it into something memorable. Nearly ten years after Universal Pictures first followed up the poorly received Ouija film, his Ouija: Origin of Evil stood out as a rare sequel-prequel that won over both critics and audiences. Mike Flanagan directed and co-wrote the film, crafting a story that managed to pull strong box office numbers while earning praise as a significant step up from its predecessor.

Where To Watch Ouija: Origin Of Evil On OTT?

The movie arrived in theaters on October 21, 2016 and now it is returning to screens in the US through Tubi starting August 16, giving viewers a chance to revisit it at no cost, according to Collider. The cast, starring Elizabeth Reaser, Lulu Wilson, and Annalise Basso as the ill-fated Zander family, also included Henry Thomas as Father Thomas Hogan and Lin Shaye in a post-credit cameo, which is the only link to the first film’s cast.

“She’s part of the walls now. And she told me the most wonderful, awful things.”

What is Ouija: Origin of Evil About?

The story, set in 1967 Los Angeles, follows widowed mother Alice Zander, who adds a new trick to her seance business to draw in customers. However, what begins as a harmless act to keep the business afloat ends with a genuine spirit entering their home and taking control of her youngest daughter, Doris. The family soon faces horrors beyond imagination as they attempt to free her from the entity’s grasp. Ouija: Origin of Evil holds an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 126 reviews, a staggering jump from the original film’s 6%.

Upcoming Mike Flanagan Projects

Since the Ouija movie, Flanagan has delivered several acclaimed horror projects, including Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

His next ventures include a TV adaptation of Stephen King’s Carrie and an untitled reboot of The Exorcist. Until then, the eerie world of Ouija: Origin of Evil waits on Tubi for another round of late-night scares.

Ouija: Origin Of Evil Trailer

