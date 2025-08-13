Superman has soared from cinema screens to living rooms after a dominant run at the summer box office. The film follows the Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet, during a tense week after he steps into Boravia’s illegal invasion of Jarhanpur.

James Gunn’s Superman 2025 Plot

Superman’s decision sparks global debate, giving his nemesis Lex Luthor, portrayed by Nicholas Hoult, the perfect chance to strike. Luthor sends the Engineer and Ultraman into the Fortress of Solitude, to unearth a hidden truth from Superman’s past that even Clark Kent never knew.

The superhero, with the Justice Gang by his side, including the likes of Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific, races to untangle Luthor’s plan, while the Daily Planet team works to uncover the truth from their end. In an unexpected turn, the future of the world may rest with Eve Teschmacher, Luthor’s increasingly doubtful partner.

Superman Digital Release: When and Where to Watch It

After earning $581 million worldwide (per Box Office Mojo) and winning over critics with strong reviews, the film’s next stop is home release. It arrives digitally on August 15, followed by 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on September 23, per Collider.

Special Features Packed into Superman’s Home Release

The editions will be loaded with extras, including a James Gunn commentary, deleted scenes, gag reel, and nine featurettes. Among them is the hour-long “Adventures in Making Superman,” along with shorter featurettes like “Icons Forever: Superman’s Enduring Legacy,” “Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain,” “Kryptunes: The Music of Superman,” “Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born,” “Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns,” “The Ultimate Villain,” “The Justice Gang,” and “A New Era: DC Takes Off.”

One feature, “Krypto Saves the Day!: School Bus Scuffle,” remains a mystery but is expected to spotlight the heroic canine.

The film also serves as the launch of DC’s rebooted cinematic universe, with a Supergirl film set to continue the story next summer.

