The first two episodes of the sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth are now streaming on FX and FX on Hulu in the U.S. and Jio Hotstar in India. Backed by Ridley Scott, director of the original 1979 Alien film, and helmed by Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley, Alien: Earth promises a fresh yet terrifying chapter in the beloved franchise. Boasting an impressive 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has already sparked early fan reactions on social media. Read on to see what viewers are saying about it on X (formerly Twitter).

Alien: Earth – Twitter Reactions

Here’s what some of the first viewers are saying about the sci-fi horror series in the iconic franchise:

One of the early viewers called the show “good” and said it looks like a promising series.

Alien Earth is GOOD looks like a promising series!!!#AlienEarth #fx — Anthony Bigham (@KingABigs) August 13, 2025

One fan compared the show to the original Alien movie and called it a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

OK. So #AlienEarth is fucking amazing. The pacing is a bit slow in the first episode, but other than that, it’s great. It feels like I’m watching the original Alien again, but with the violence of the sequels added in. This is a must watch if you like the Alien franchise at all. — Chillin in the Basement (@hetch75) August 13, 2025

One X user thinks Alien: Earth is very good and a fresh take on the formula. He gave it a 9/10.

Two episodes in, #AlienEarth is VERY good A very fresh take on the formula that expands on one of my favorite sci-fi universes. 9/10 so far! pic.twitter.com/vO1lQRAf3T — Robin (@SpectreRobin) August 13, 2025

Another X user thinks that while it hasn’t lived up to the hype (so far), he still found it to be enjoyable.

( 1 ) I just finished watching #AlienEarth and while it hasn’t lived up to the hype ( so far ) I still found it to be enjoyable. The writing is good , there’s an interesting story but at this point, idc about any of the characters , they’re just kinda there. Also with this IP, — The Blake of Spades (@blakeofspades11) August 13, 2025

Another one called it incredible and a perfect blend between Alien & Aliens.

OMG #AlienEarth is incredible. It’s like a perfect blend between Alien & Aliens while still telling its own story. — Comics Explained (@comicsexplained) August 13, 2025

But another viewer wasn’t much impressed after watching the first episode and thinks it’s too early to decide.

1 ep in. Not impressed. The music supervisor should have been fired. Some of the direction choices 👎🏾#AlienEarth too early to decide. — ShoNuff3000 (it) (@evilchrisj) August 13, 2025

Bottom Line

Early Twitter reactions suggest that Alien: Earth is winning over fans, with some even comparing it to Ridley Scott’s original 1979 Alien film and James Cameron’s Aliens. While a few viewers have noted minor flaws, the consensus is clear: the series is a must-watch for sci-fi horror enthusiasts and fans of the franchise.

Alien: Earth – Story & Cast

The sci-fi horror series takes place in a world where cyborgs (humans with biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (artificially intelligent humanoid robots) live with humans on Earth. When a mysterious deep-space research vessel crash-lands on the planet, Wendy (played by Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag team of soldiers learn about the greatest threat to Earth.

It is revealed that Wendy is no ordinary woman; she is a hybrid, a first-of-its-kind humanoid robot with human consciousness. Alien: Earth also features Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, and Indian actor Adarsh Gourav, among other cast members.

Alien: Earth Trailer

