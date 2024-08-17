The Alien franchise has recently released its latest movie, Alien: Romulus, which stars Cailee Spaeny in the lead role. It is a sci-fi horror and action media franchise that began with Ridley Scott’s movie Alien in 1979 and includes the latest film; the franchise has eight movies. The film series resulted in an action-media franchise. The 2024 movie has received a pretty good rating on IMDb, and today, we brought to you the film’s ranking on the website.

For the unversed, the original film series is about warrant officer Ellen Ripley and her fight against the extraterrestrial lifeform known as the Alien or Xenomorph. Meanwhile, the prequel film series features the exploits of the David 8 android and the creators of the eponymous creatures known as the Engineers.

Alien: Romulus has opened to positive reviews, and while we anticipate the movie’s debut weekend numbers, check out the franchise on IMDb. All eight films have been ranked based on their ratings on the website. The movies are distributed and produced by the 20th Century Studios. The prequels include 2012’s Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. The latest film is the interquel between the events of 1979’s Alien and 1986’s Aliens.

Alien franchise ranked on IMDb –

Aliens vs Predator: Requiem [2007]

IMDb- 4.6/10

The synopsis reads, “Residents (Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth, John Ortiz) of Gunnison, Colorado, are caught up in the crossfire when two deadly extraterrestrial species bring their longstanding conflict to Earth. On the one hand, there are nearly indestructible aliens; on the other, there is a lone predator whose mission is to wipe out all traces of the alien infestation from Earth, no matter who gets in the way.”

Alien vs Predator [2004]

IMDb – 5.7/10

It featured Sanaa Lathan and Lance Henriksen in key roles. The story was about an archaeological expedition on Bouvetøya Island in Antarctica. A team of archaeologists and other scientists find themselves caught up in a battle between the two legends. Soon, the team realizes that only one species can win.

Alien: Resurrection [1997]

IMDb – 6.2/10

It is directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and features pivotal roles for Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder, and Dominique Pinon. The synopsis reads, “Two centuries after her death, a powerful human/alien hybrid clone of Ellen Ripley aids a crew of space pirates in stopping the aliens from reaching Earth.”

Alien: Covenant [2017]

IMDb – 6.4/10

Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston are the main leads in the sci-fi movie directed by Ridley Scott. The story revolves around the crew of a colony ship bound for a remote planet, who discover an uncharted paradise with a threat beyond their imagination and must attempt a harrowing escape.

Alien 3 [2015]

IMDb – 6.4/10

The synopsis states, “Returning from LV-426, Ellen Ripley crash-lands on the maximum-security prison Fiorina 161, where she discovers that she has unwittingly brought along an unwelcome visitor.” It was directed by David Fincher and starred Sigourney Weaver, Charles S Dutton, and Charles Dance.

Prometheus [2012]

IMDb – 7

Ridley Scott once again helmed the director’s chair, and Michael Fassbender featured in a key role alongside Noomi Repace, Charlize Theron, and Idris Elba. It revolves around a team that follows the clues to the origin of humanity and finds a structure on a distant moon, but they soon realize they are not alone.

Alien: Romulus [2024]

IMDb – 7.5

The latest release, directed by Fede Alvarez, is the third highest-rated film in the Alien franchise. The synopsis reads, “While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonists come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.” Check out our review of the movie here.

Aliens [1986]

IMDb – 8.4

James Cameron directed Aliens, the second highest-rated series, and it featured Sigourney Weaver in the key role. The movie is set decades after surviving the Nostromo incident. Ellen Ripley is sent out to re-establish contact with a terraforming colony but finds herself battling the Alien Queen and her offspring. The movie won two Oscars: Best Effects, Sound Effects Editing, and Best Effects, Visual Effects.

Alien [1979]

IMDb – 8.5/10

The Og movie is from where it all began. It was by Ridley Scott, who had Weaver in the lead. The synopsis states, “After investigating a mysterious transmission of unknown origin, the crew of a commercial spacecraft encounters a deadly lifeform.” It also won an Oscar in Best Effects, Visual Effects.

Alien: Romulus, by Fede Alvarez and starring Cailee Spaeny, was released on August 16 and is currently playing in theatres.

