Ridley Scott is a celebrated filmmaker who has made films like Alien, Gladiator, Blade Runner, and more. He has been working in the industry for decades and has amassed massive wealth, amounting to an impressive net worth. His latest film, Gladiator II, reportedly ended its theatrical run recently after collecting over $460 million worldwide. Amidst that, let’s take a look at Scott’s net worth in 2025!

About

The English director and producer was born in South Shields in 1937, two years before the Second World War. The filmmaker was brought up in a military family—his father was a senior officer in the Royal Engineers and was, therefore, absent for most of his early life. His elder brother Frank joined the Merchant Navy.

Ridley Scott’s interest in science fiction began by reading the novels of HG Wells as a child. The filmmaker was influenced by a series of sci-fi movies like It! The Terror from Beyond Space, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and Them! However, he was most influenced by Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. He completed graduation in 1963 and started a job as a trainee set designer with the BBC.

Movies

The filmmaker made his directorial debut with The Duellists, released in 1977. But he gained wider recognition with Alien in 1979, thus kickstarting the Alien franchise. His films range widely in setting and period. They showcase memorable imagery of urban environments, for example, his Gladiator and its 2024 sequel Gladiator II, the futuristic cityscapes of Blade Runner, and the different planets in Alien, Prometheus, The Martian, and Alien: Covenant.

Ridley Scott was knighted for services to the British film industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he founded the production company RSA, aka Ridley Scott Associates, in 1968, and it reportedly generates over $100 million per year in revenue through commercial production. Based on The Numbers, Scott has a worldwide aggregate box office of $5.25 billion and is best known for Gladiator I & II, The Martian, and Alien. He was nominated more than once for the Oscars for Best Directing. Meanwhile, his Gladiator bagged five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

Real Estate

The report by Celebrity Net Worth also mentioned that he sold a property in Malibu for about $11.5 million in 2006. It was an English-style cottage with 4000 square feet of living space, a screened porch, four bedrooms, and a raised deck overlooking the coastline.

Net Worth

Ridley Scott has been in the industry for more than 45 years and has amassed an estimated net worth of $400 million. He is reportedly one of the wealthiest filmmakers of all time.

