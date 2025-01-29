Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II has reportedly ended its theatrical run. It maintained a stable box office performance but was overshadowed by Wicked and Moana 2. The historical action drama crossed the $450 million mark and is the #11 highest-grossing film of the past year. As new films are released, the sequel loses theatres and is also available online.

Scott is one of the most eminent filmmakers in the industry who is best known for Gladiator; the film won multiple Oscars, including Best Actor for Russell Crowe. The movie was released in 2000 and was the second highest-grossing film of that year. According to reports, the sequel’s decent performance and box office collection helped solidify Scott’s spot as one of the 10 highest-grossing filmmakers of all time.

Meanwhile, Gladiator II’s reported budget was $200 million, but a THR report claimed that it ballooned to over $300 million. Therefore, it needed to gross twice the price tag to break even, and if its budget was $200 million, then it has achieved that. If it had truly hiked up to $300 million, then it’s bad news for the makers. Anyway, it has also set some interesting records, including being Ridley Scott’s biggest international debut.

The sequel is also Denzel Washington’s highest-grossing film in his long career. It has now ended its theatrical run, and despite the Thanksgiving and Christmas boosts, the movie has failed to surpass its predecessor. Here is a quick comparison of the two movies.

Gladiator [2000]

Opening Weekend – $34.8 million

Domestic Collection – $187.7 million

Overseas Collection – $277.8 million

Worldwide Total– $465.5 million

Gladiator II [2024]

Opening Weekend – $55.0 million

Domestic Collection – $172.39 million

Overseas Collection – $288.1 million

Worldwide Total – $460.49 million

Therefore, based on the above data, Gladiator II is leading in the debut weekend and overseas collection.

More about Gladiator II

It takes place several years after the events of Gladiator, and the official synopsis reads, “After his home is conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now lead Rome, Lucius is forced to enter the Colosseum and must look to his past to find the strength to return Rome’s glory to its people.”

The film features Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington in crucial roles. The sequel was released in November 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

