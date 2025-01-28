Zendaya is an American actress/singer who is one of the most talented performers in the industry among the current generation. In 2024, the actress gave two commercially successful movies: Dune 2 and Challengers. She is immensely talented for a 28-year-old who has won two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award for the HBO series Euphoria. However, today, we would rank the last five films of the Spider-Man: No Way Home star at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for more.

Her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman. She started her career in showbiz as a child model and backup dancer. She made her TV debut with Disney Channel’s Shake It Up and in the sitcom KC Undercover. Her feature film debut was with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017 as MJ. She gained wide recognition as MJ and became a sensation after appearing as Rue Bennett in Euphoria.

Zendaya appeared in Dune 2 and Challengers in the past year, both of which were critically acclaimed. The films did financially well, too. She has reportedly been roped in for Christopher Nolan’s next The Odyssey, alongside her beau Tom Holland. According to The Numbers, she has been credited with the leading actress title in six films with a $1.24 billion worldwide aggregate box office.

Her and Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune 2 was directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sequel to his 2021 hit, Dune. The sequel is the 6th highest-grossing film of the past year and has collected more than $714 million worldwide. Zendaya’s Challengers is also the highest-grossing tennis drama in the US. Based on Box Office Mojo’s data, check out the actress’s last five films and their worldwide collections.

Challengers (2024) – $96.11 million

Dune: Part One (2021) – $407.67 million

Dune 2 (2024) – $714.64 million

Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) – $1.13 billion

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) – $1.95 billion

Zendaya is indeed the box office queen, as all the movies mentioned above were commercially successful. This includes two movies that have earned over $1 billion and one that has crossed the $500 million milestone. Rarely does an actress have such a success rate as the Dune 2 actress.

On the professional front, Zendaya has been cast in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey alongside Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway. According to reports, it will be a period film and is expected to be released in 2026.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

