Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third chapter in James Cameron’s epic sci-fi saga, has finally arrived in theaters – three years after Avatar: The Way of Water and sixteen years after the original Avatar redefined the global box office. The threequel has opened with $43.1 million from several international markets, while its North American figures are expected to be reported shortly, as per Box Office Mojo. The spotlight is firmly on whether Fire and Ash can cross the coveted $2 billion worldwide milestone like its predecessors.

It’s only natural that some industry analysts and cinephiles might be concerned about Fire and Ash’s 67% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, particularly after the film received glowing first reactions following its world premiere. This has shifted the conversation toward audience reception. So, how have viewers responded to the latest Avatar installment on IMDb, and how does its rating compare with the first two Avatar films and James Cameron’s three top-rated movies to date? Let’s take a closer look.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. First Two Avatar Films – IMDb Ratings Comparison

At the time of writing, Avatar: Fire and Ash holds a user rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb. In comparison, the original Avatar boasts a slightly stronger 7.9/10, while its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, stands at 7.5/10.

This places Fire and Ash below the first film but marginally ahead of the second installment in terms of audience reception. That said, IMDb scores often evolve over time, especially for recently released films, meaning the threequel’s rating is likely to fluctuate as more viewers share their verdicts in the coming weeks.

Avatar: Fire and Ash vs. James Cameron’s Top 3 Films

Throughout his illustrious career, James Cameron has delivered several genre-defining and universally acclaimed films. Interestingly, despite their massive box office success, none of the Avatar films currently feature among his top three highest-rated titles on IMDb.

With that context in mind, here’s a closer look at James Cameron’s top three highest-rated films on IMDb, and how Avatar: Fire and Ash compares with those critically beloved entries.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991): 8.6/10 Aliens (1986): 8.4/10 The Terminator (1984): 8.1/10

As evident from the above ratings, James Cameron’s highest-rated IMDb title remains the genre-defining sci-fi action sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day, followed by the acclaimed sequel Aliens from the Alien franchise and the original Terminator movie.

In comparison, Avatar: Fire and Ash currently trails these three classics by 1.0, 0.8, and 0.5 rating points, respectively, on IMDb, highlighting the exceptionally high benchmark set by James Cameron’s earlier sci-fi milestones despite the Avatar franchise’s unparalleled box office dominance.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Story & Lead Cast

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

