Tom Cruise returns to the big screen once again with the kind of confidence only he carries in Hollywood. After walking away from that extended Mission: Impossible run, the veteran actor now looks ready to surprise the world with something unexpected, playful, and experimental.

Cruise just released the teaser of his upcoming project, Digger, with Oscar-winning director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. The 2026 project promises to be an unusual Tom Cruise movie that might compel the actor to rediscover himself.

Tom Cruise’s Digger: Teaser Breakdown & Viral Dancing Moments

Cruise’s new movie with Iñárritu is being promoted as a “comedy of catastrophic proportions,” with an anticipated release in October 2026. The bright orange poster is impossible to ignore, featuring the movie title in the shape of a digger, holding a shovel, wearing cowboy boots, and looking ahead.

Introducing… DIGGER. A comedy of catastrophic proportions from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Only in theaters October 2026. pic.twitter.com/6Ree8GbvBW — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 18, 2025

However, the gossip began to intensify with the release of the teaser. Cruise is seen dancing with a shovel in his hand, moving as he did in Risky Business and Tropic Thunder, then confidently walking and dancing on a pier railing as if it were the most normal thing.

Digger Cast, Story Hints, & Powerful Hollywood Team Up

No one fully knows what the story is about, but it is evident that Cruise plays Digger Rockwell. The film features a strong cast, including John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Emma D’Arcy, Sophie Wilde, Sandra Hüller, and Jesse Plemons.

The script bears the stamp of Iñárritu, along with Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman. It was shot in the United Kingdom from 2024 to early 2025, marking Iñárritu’s first English-language film since The Revenant, the 2015 epic that brought him major Oscar glory.

Alejandro G. Iñárritu & Tom Cruise’s Creative Bond

Before revealing anything, Cruise had already teased everyone in 2024 with a rehearsal photo beside Iñárritu, saying he felt deeply moved to work with him, the same man who handed him an Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards. He even spoke about watching Amores Perros 25 years ago and admiring the filmmaker from then. Iñárritu himself praised Cruise earlier, calling their bond sweet and saying this role will surprise the world. The veteran director described the film as a new kind of wild comedy.

is DIGGER: “Let’s f***ing go!” Only in theaters October 2026. pic.twitter.com/iaHhvTgeCq — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 18, 2025

This new project arrives after Cruise possibly finishing his time as Ethan Hunt. He now shifts toward something new again for the first time in eight years. The film is slated for theaters in October 2026, with rumors circulating about a possible festival debut earlier.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office: Records The Biggest Start Of 2025 In Italy, Opens Strongly In France!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News