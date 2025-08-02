Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning has lost its momentum at the box office. It will soon exit the theaters and hit digital platforms. However, the film has boosted Tom Cruise’s career total domestic box office collection and passed a major milestone. The film has amassed over $590 million at the worldwide box office and will probably end its run staying below the $600 million milestone. Keep scrolling for more.

Tom is a Hollywood star known for his sci-fi and action movies. Mission: Impossible film contributed a lump sum to his career total box office collection domestically. His biggest blockbuster to date is Top Gun: Maverick. MI 8 will end its box office run as the fourth highest-grossing MI movie in the franchise in North America.

Tom Cruise Soars Past A Major Domestic Milestone

According to The Numbers, Tom Cruise’s films’ domestic box office total has crossed a major milestone. It has crossed the $5 billion milestone and now stands at $5.05 billion at the North American box office. Before Mission: Impossible—The Final Reconing, the domestic total was $4.8 billion. As per the report, he has appeared in 43 movies in a leading role.

The biggest contributions are from Top Gun: Maverick‘s $718.7 million, War of the Worlds’ $234.3 million, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s $220.1 million domestic hauls, among others. The box office total of the actor’s films is $12.6 billion.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s box office performance

Mission: Impossible 8, released in May, collected $64.03 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It has been in the theaters for 70 days and has accumulated $196.87 million domestically. Meanwhile, the overseas box office has raked in $395.3 million, bringing the global haul to $592.17 million. It is still trying its best to hang on at the box office.

MI 8 performed really well at the cinemas, but its mammoth budget became its biggest enemy, and it even failed to break even at the box office. Tom Cruise’s movie will be released on digital platforms on August 19 as PVOD and for rent.

Box Office Summary

North America – $196.8 million

International – $395.3 million

Worldwide – $592.1 million

