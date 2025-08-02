Superman has created history by hitting this major North American box office milestone. James Gunn and David Corenswet’s collaboration also keeps great momentum amid the release of the MCU movie. It will also cross the $550 million milestone worldwide. The superhero flick defies the superhero fatigue rumors as people enjoy it to the fullest. It seems this new version of the hero has impressed the viewers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The comic book movie has recorded one of the biggest third Thursdays among the DC movies. It is also the first DC flick to hit this major milestone at the domestic box office since 2022’s The Batman. This will strengthen the case for introducing a new actor in the role of Clark Kent. There will also be a spin-off series on Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern, along with other versions of the superhero. Nathan’s Guy is also a hit among the fans for being so comic-accurate, from the looks to his attitude.

Superman’s box office collection on day 21 in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s report, Superman collected $2.66 million on day 21, the third Thursday. It has been maintaining a stronghold, declining by 42.8% from last Thursday. It has recorded the fifth-biggest third Thursday among 2025 movies, beating A Minecraft Movie’s $2 million and Jurassic World Rebirth’s $2.4 million. It has also recorded the 5th biggest 3rd Thursday among DC movies.

Biggest Third Thursdays for DC flicks at the U.S. Box Office

The Dark Knight – $4.7 million Wonder Woman – $4 million The Dark Knight Rises – $3.6 million Man of Steel – $3 million Superman – $2.7 million The Batman – $2.5 million Joker – $2.4 million Batman Begins – $2.2 million Aquaman – $2 million Suicide Squad – $1.7 million

Crosses the $300 million milestone domestically

David Corenswet’s film has crossed the $300 million milestone domestically and reached the $302.4 million cume in North America. It is also expected to outpace Jurassic World Rebirth‘s $308.9 million collection as the third highest-grossing film of the year domestically. The DC movie is less than $10 million away from overtaking Rebirth, and it will happen this weekend only.

Superman, released on July 11, is expected to earn between $12-$14 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the domestic box office.

Box Office Summary

North America – $302.3 million

International – $225.3 million

Worldwide – $527.65 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Naked Gun North America Box Office: Registers An Impressive $1.5 Million+ In Previews, Might Exceed Projections

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News