The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson, was released in theaters on Friday. The movie received rave reviews from the film press after its world premiere ahead of the theatrical release. It is also expected to have a decent opening for big-screen comedies, and now the preview numbers indicate that it might shatter the projections. Keep scrolling for the deets.

On the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, Liam Neeson’s movie has been certified fresh by the critics, giving it an excellent 90% rating. The critics’ consensus read, “With Liam Neeson’s gravelly gravitas proving to be a perfect fit for Frank Drebin’s deadpan buffoonery, The Naked Gun revives the original trilogy’s daffy sense of humor like it never went out of style.” The audience also enjoys it, giving it 81% on the site’s Popcornmeter.

The Naked Gun’s box office collection from the Previews in North America

According to an industry insider’s report, Neeson’s film, The Naked Gun reboot of the The Naked Gun film franchise, collected a solid $1.6 million from the Thursday previews. This exceeds A Working Man’s $1.1 million and Violent Night’s $1.1 million preview collection. This sets the stage perfectly for a strong opening weekend. However, it will not debut at #1 in the domestic box office chart, which is booked for Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Projected opening weekend of the film

Initially, the film was projected to earn between $15-$17 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. But now it is expected to open between $16 million and $20 million on its three-day opening weekend, thus shattering the initial projections. The comedy flick is projected to earn $6 million on its release day. This will record the biggest opening for Liam Neeson as a leading man in a live-action film since Taken 3.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson starrer The Naked Gun was released in theaters on August 1. Check out our review of the film here.

